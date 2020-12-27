Dubai: A pregnant woman in her early twenties and her four-year-old son were stabbed to death in Jordan’s Baqa’a Refugee Camp, local media reported.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued a statement confirming that two bodies have been found and were transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department.
According to a medical source, the bodies of the deceased had deep stab wounds, according to the initial examination.
The source said that the body of the pregnant mother had several deep and protruding stab wounds mainly on her back and abdomen.
Stab wounds
The child had an estimated four stab wounds which resulted in organ protrusion.
According to the same source, traces of blood were found in the bedroom, but the bodies were found in the dining room.
Upon investigations, the PSD discovered that the perpetrator was the woman’s husband. He was arrested and he confessed to the murder. The perpetrator said that he committed the murder due to disputes between him and his wife.
The case will be referred to public prosecution.