Dubai: A Jordanian father has stabbed his 20-year-old son to death with a sharp object in Irbid few minutes before starting their iftar, local media reported.
Soon after the crime was reported to the local police, the father was arrested and the body of the deceased was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department.
According to sources close to investigation, the duo engaged in a physical altercation after the young man complained of late preparation for iftar. This got on the father’s nerve, prompting him to rush to the kitchen, grab a knife and stab his own son many times.
“The victim, who is a university student in the faculty of engineering, was very kind and popular among his friends,” the deceased's friends said.
“I am not a bad person… I am good but live in bad conditions,” this was the last statement written by the victim on his Facebook page, which aroused the sympathy of the Jordanian community.
Investigations are currently underway to determine further details of the incident.
Over the past few months, Jordan has seen an upward trend in domestic violence, mostly attributed to the deteriorating economic situation, which worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic.