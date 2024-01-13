Tel Aviv: Israel will not be deterred by the International Court of Justice from pursuing its Gaza war until total victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, after South Africa lodged a lawsuit alleging genocide against the Palestinians.
Netanyahu said that no one will stop Israel from achieving victory in its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
"No one will stop us - not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else. It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," Netanyahu told a televised press conference as the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day on Sunday.