JERUSALEM: Israel’s rescue service said that a gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people.
The paramedics identified the wounded as two men, 23 and 47 years old, who were said to be in moderate to serious condition.
The shooting attack occurred less than a day after the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue.
The attacks mark the latest major escalation in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in years.
Israeli police had launched a security crackdown early on Saturday following the attack near the synagogue the night before.
They fanned out into the gunman’s neighbourhood of At Tur in east Jerusalem and arrested 42 family members, neighbors and others close to him for questioning.