United Nations: The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an immediate The resolution was adopted Monday after Israel's closest ally the United States abstained.

It demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing month of Ramadan, leading to a "lasting" truce.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution - proposed by the 10 elected members of the body - that also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

There was applause in the council chamber after the vote. The resolution is the first since the Gaza war erupted to demand an immediate halt in the fighting.

Here are some reactions to the resolution to halt fighting over the month of Ramadan with an aim for a "lasting" truce, which drew rare applause at the Security Council:

UAE

The UAE has strongly welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of the resolution and expressed hope that the resolution and its adherence would lead to a permanent ceasefire. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its aspiration that the resolution will lead towards ending the crisis and preventing further suffering for the brotherly Palestinian people, and will facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable, as well as the release of all hostages.

The UAE stressed the importance of returning to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state, affirming that the UAE will continue working alongside partners to intensify efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has also expressed hope that a cessation of hostilities will lead to a permanent and sustainable ceasefire; the release of all hostages held by Hamas; and the parties’ compliance with their obligations under international law, as well as an increase in the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip to enhance their protection, the SPA said.

Gulf Cooperation Council

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed the issuance of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan.

The resolution aims to achieve a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, secure the release of all hostages, ensure parties' compliance with their obligations under international law, and expand the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip while enhancing their protection, the GCC said in a statement.

Albudaiwi expressed his hope that this resolution will alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza and contribute to stopping the escalation and targeting of Palestinian civilians and their forced displacement in hopes of achieving a comprehensive halt to the crisis and ending the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

According to the statement, Albudaiwi reiterated the need for the international community to assume its responsibility in dealing with the crisis with unified standards and to provide international protection for the brotherly Palestinian people and holding Israel legally responsible for its ongoing attacks that have targeted innocent civilians and resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Muslim World League

The Muslim World League (MWL) has welcomed the issuance of the UN Security Council resolution and endeavors to implement a permanent and sustainable ceasefire in the region.

The Secretary-General of the MWL, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to their obligations under international law. This includes allowing humanitarian aid to reach all parts of the afflicted sector and safeguarding its civilian population.

He reiterated the international community's responsibility to halt Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, work towards ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure their legitimate rights, and establish their independent state in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

Arab League

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, has welcomed the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the blessed month of Ramadan.

"I welcome the Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza," he said in a statement, adding that this resolution was long overdue, and what is needed now is for its implementation on the ground.

Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan.

The resolution also aims to expand the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians, reinforce their protection throughout the Strip, and to immediately and unconditionally release hostages. It urged all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Kuwait

The State of Kuwait welcomed Monday the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret for the inability of the UNSC to carry out its responsibilities stipulated in the UN Charter and to stop the aggression and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip during the past five months.

Qatar

Qatar has welcomed the resolution, expressing hope that it represents a step towards a permanent cessation of hostilities in the Strip, particularly given the dire humanitarian situation affecting civilians, including children and women.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the necessity of implementing the resolution, especially the cessation of hostilities, facilitating the urgent and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip, and engaging positively in the ongoing negotiations, stressing in this context the continued mediation of Qatar, in cooperation with partners, to stop the war on Gaza, and addressing its humanitarian repercussions.

Egypt

Egypt has welcomed the Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the beginning of the crisis despite its imbalance and limited time frame, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt welcomes the Security Council's adoption of a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan - for the first time since the beginning of the crisis and following the Security Council's repeated inability to reach a resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire," read the foreign ministry statement.

"Egypt calls for the immediate implementation of the ceasefire in a way that opens the way for dealing with all elements of the crisis," it added.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for swift implementation of a ceasefire after Israel voiced anger over the resolution.

"Failure would be unforgivable," Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Palestinian Authority

Hussein Al Sheikh, minister for civilian affairs of the Palestinian Authority which has partial administrative control in the West Bank, hailed the resolution in a post on X.

"We call for a permanent cessation to this criminal war and Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he wrote.

United States

Following the vote, the United States said a ceasefire can "only" be implemented once Hamas begins releasing hostages it still holds.

"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

After the United States vetoed previous drafts, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists that the US decision to abstain from Monday's vote does not represent a "shift in our policy".

European Union

Top European Union officials welcomed the resolution, calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

"Implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians," EU President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

France

France's UN representative called for a sustained truce between Israel and Hamas beyond the ongoing month of Ramadan.

"This crisis is not over," said Nicolas de Riviere. "After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire."

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauded the resolution, saying it was "in line with what Spain has been saying since the start of the conflict.

"It is imperative that the resolution is implemented and allows access to humanitarian aid. The realization of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security is the only realistic and viable solution for the region," he wrote on X.

The Netherlands

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte welcomed the resolution, adding, "What is now needed is to stop the violence, free the hostages, immediately send in vastly more humanitarian aid to Gaza and find a lasting solution."

The country's far-right leader, Geert Wilders, who swept to victory in recent polls, voiced support to "my Israeli friends in fighting Hamas".

"The UN, USA and Europe don't understand you are fighting an existential war. Against the dark forces of hate and destruction called Hamas," he said on X.

Turkey

Turkey called the resolution and prospective return of humanitarian access to Gaza "a positive step".

"We hope that Israel will comply with the requirements of this resolution without delay," Turkish foreign affairs spokesman Oncu Keceli wrote on X.