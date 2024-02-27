Gaza Strip: US President Joe Biden expressed hope negotiators would secure a temporary pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, describing the talks as "close" and saying that a cease-fire could start as soon as next Monday.

"My national security adviser tells me that they're close, they're close, they're not done yet," Biden told reporters on Monday in New York, when asked when he thought a cease-fire would start.

"My hope is by next Monday we'll have a cease-fire," he added.

In a protracted bid to bring about a truce, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, France and others have acted as go-betweens for Israel and Hamas, with negotiations ongoing.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that representatives from Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar meeting in Paris. They are seeking a six-week halt to the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the war.

A deal could include the release of several hundred Palestinian detainees held by Israel, media reports suggest.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is due in Paris this week, according to the French presidency.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed any truce deal would delay, not prevent, a ground invasion of Rafah in the far south of the Gaza Strip, which he said was necessary to achieve "total victory" over Hamas.

With Israeli ground troops operating in every other major urban area of the Gaza Strip nearly five months into the war, an estimated 1.4 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter in Rafah.

Netanyahu's office on Monday said the military had shown Israel's war cabinet its plan for evacuating civilians from Rafah, but no details have been released on where those displaced people could go.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Image Credit: AP

‘Gaza fate under scrutiny’

The "collective punishment" of civilians in Gaza was not justifiable, the UN chief told the Human Rights Council on Monday, amid mounting fears of an Israeli invasion of Rafah.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Rafah was "the core of the humanitarian aid operation" in the Palestinian territory.

"An all-out Israeli offensive on the city would not only be terrifying for more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there; it would put the final nail in the coffin of our aid programmes," he said.

His comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that, despite ongoing talks toward a ceasefire, Israel's army will launch a ground invasion of Rafah to achieve "total victory" over Hamas.

'Profoundly destructive'

In his address, UN rights chief Volker Turk lamented widespread disinformation and other attacks aimed to "undermine the legitimacy" of UN agencies.

"This is profoundly destructive," he said, adding that "UN humanitarian agencies assist hundreds of millions of people to stay alive".

Guterres also condemned the UN Security Council for failing to act on his calls to take all measures to "end the bloodshed in Gaza and prevent escalation".

Mourners react following the death of Palestinians in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

Ahead of any ground assault, Rafah has not been spared from Israel's campaign of strikes.

Displaced Gazan Sharif Muammar told AFP his son's body had been pulled from the rubble after a strike on the city.

"There was no one here - only children," he said, in tears.

Israel's military campaign has killed at least 29,782 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry.

Starving Gazans

Palestinians hold containers to collect free food handouts from a volunteer hospice in Rafah, southern Gaza. Israel kept up heavy bombing of Gaza on Monday as it faced accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its campaign sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks. Image Credit: Bloomberg

In Gaza's north, desperate Palestinians have scavenged for food as most aid trucks have been halted, with many people eating animal fodder and even leaves.

"We have no flour or anything. We are experiencing famine," lamented Umm Tahseini Al Masry, who was displaced and now in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza City.

"This is not a life."

The Jordanian army said it carried out a series of humanitarian aid drops, while Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel of further limiting aid.

The main UN aid agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said humanitarian assistance entering Gaza has halved in February from the previous month.

"The Israeli government is starving" Gaza's 2.4 million Palestinians, said Omar Shakir, HRW's Israel and Palestine director.

And in a political shock Monday, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas accepted the resignation of prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

A presidential decree said the government will stay on in an interim capacity until a new one is formed.