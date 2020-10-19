Video clip of incident has gone viral on social media

An Iraqi woman has thrown her two children off a bridge into the Tigris River north of the capital in revenge of her ex-husband. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An Iraqi woman has thrown her two children off a bridge into the Tigris River north of the capital in revenge of her ex-husband, local media reported.

A video clip of the mother throwing her two toddlers into the river has gone viral on social media with users expressing their shock over the mother that had no sense of mercy towards her children.

Security sources said that Baghdad police arrested mother of the three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

The sources clarified that initial investigations concluded that the woman carried out this act as a result of a dispute with her ex-husband.

The bodies, Hur Mohammed and Masuma Mohammed remain undiscovered since the incident in the early hours of October 17.

The father and relatives are in state of shock following the horrific accident, and sit idly by watching the river, desperate to find the bodies.

The family claims the mother ended the lives of her children, because of the father’s seeking out of a divorce which took place in late September.

“This crime had been long planned for. It has been nearly two months since this woman separated from her husband,” said Abu Tahsin Deraji, the children’s paternal grandparent.

“In January this year, we caught the woman with her lover. We took her back to her parents’ house and told them ‘this is your daughter. We want to divorce her in court.’ They agreed. We never spoke about this matter in any place, nor did we show the photographs to anyone,” he added