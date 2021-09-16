Role in government

GOVERNMENT - 2005: Hezbollah entered Lebanese politics more visibly after the killing of former Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri and the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon. A coalition of anti-Syrian factions took power following an election which gave Hezbollah 14 seats in the 128-seat parliament.

2006: Hezbollah and its allies quit a government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Fouad Siniora over the governing coalition’s refusal to give the opposition effective veto power.

2008: Hezbollah clashed with domestic foes and briefly seized west Beirut in the worst civil strife since the 1975-1990 civil war, after the government vowed to take action against the group’s military communications network. After mediation, rival leaders signed a deal to end 18 months of political conflict.

2011: Syria’s civil war led to years of political paralysis in Lebanon. In January, the first government of Saad Hariri was toppled when Hezbollah and its allies quit over the UN-backed tribunal set up to prosecute those behind the assassination of his father, Rafik Hariri. Six months later, Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced a government dominated by Hezbollah and its allies.

2016: Saad Hariri, who spent years abroad because of security fears, reached a deal making Hezbollah ally Michel Aoun president, and him premier.

2018: Hezbollah and its allies won a parliamentary majority.

2019: Protests broke out against a deep economic crisis. Hariri quit in October. Hezbollah and its allies backed Hassan Diab as premier. He formed a new government in January 2020.

CONFLICTS: UN Security Council Resolution 1559, sponsored by the United States and France and adopted in 2004, called for all Lebanese militias to be disbanded and disarmed. Hezbollah is the only militia to keep its arms since the civil war.

2012: Hezbollah militants deployed in Syria to aid Syrian government forces. The group played a role in helping beat back the rebellion.

2006: Hezbollah crossed the border into Israel, kidnapped two Israeli soldiers and killed others, sparking a five-week war that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Hezbollah waged a prolonged military campaign against Israeli forces which occupied south Lebanon until their withdrawal in 2000.

HARIRI ASSASSINATION: In 2020, a UN-backed court convicted a Hezbollah member of conspiring to kill Rafik Hariri in a 2005 bombing.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in Hariri’s killing. Its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said it was not concerned with the trial and that if any members of the group were convicted, it would stand by their innocence.