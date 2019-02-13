The significance of the Warsaw summit lies in the attendees.
It is the first diplomatic gathering to discuss regional security since the Madrid talks in the early 1990s under United States president George H. Bush.
Another conference was conducted by his son, former US president George W. Bush in 2007 in Annapolis, Maryland, but not much was achieved during that meeting.
Given the fact that the Palestinians are absent from the Warsaw summit, it seems unlikely that any breakthrough will be achieved. (They are boycotting over the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem.)
In another first, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will publicly discuss US efforts to achieve a so-called “historic” peace initiative in Palestine and Israel.
Kushner — one of the main architects of the secretive plan — however, is not expected to divulge much details.
Since Trump assumed the presidency, he has been touting a “historic” plan for Palestinian-Israeli peace, but little is known about it as officials negotiating the details have not made any public statements.
However, it is widely believed that the plan will be hugely biased in favour of Israel. Palestinians have said that any deal that does not allow for a Palestinian state on lands occupied by Israel in 1967 and east Jerusalem as their capital will not fly.