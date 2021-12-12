Dubai: A Ukrainian woman has been arrested in Egypt for posing almost naked on the balcony of her apartment in Cairo, Egyptian media reported.
According to reports, many Egyptians have contacted Cairo police reporting that a woman is repeatedly posing almost naked on her balcony.
Cario police despatched a patrol to the area to investigate the matter and they found the woman in her undies. They promptly arrested her.
The woman told the police she does not know the Egyptian laws and that she does the same in her home country. The accused emphasised that she did not intend to spread immorality or promote debauchery in Egyptian society. The police released her after assurances that she would not do it again.