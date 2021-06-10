Cairo: Egypt has reopened a court complex in the Sinai city of Al Arish more than six years after its closure due to a deadly attack on judges, local media reported.
In May 2015, terrorists attacked a vehicle on a road linking Al Arish to the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing three judges and a driver.
Terrorist attacks have dwindled in Egypt due to a relentless security crackdown mainly in North Sinai, once a hub for Islamist militants.
Governor of North Siani Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shusha ON Wednesday reopened Al Arish court complex after renovations. Attending the reopening ceremony were Assistant Justice Minister Tareq Ali and chief judge of North Sinai Court Mohammad Munir.
“There was determination to resume work at the North Sinai court to make things easier for litigants and lawyers, who had to go to Ismailia,” the governor said in remarks on the occasion.
Egypt experienced a string of deadly terror attacks after the 213 ouster of Islamist president Mohammad Mursi following mass street protests against his divisive rule.
In 2018, Egypt mounted a large-scale anti-terror campaign that has significantly crippled terrorists’ capabilities.