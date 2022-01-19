Cairo: Fifteen days after tying the knot, a young man went to a Cairo family court, requesting invalidation of marriage contract and accusing his wife of fraud allegedly for undergoing several cosmetic operations without telling him, a media reported.
The claimant, a decoration engineer, said he had wed his wife after a two-month engagement and saw her in her true colours.
“She is very pretty, but on a certain day, she has to see the doctor to avoid losing her femininity,” he said, according to the Egyptian news portal Masrawy.
“Her eyebrows are unnatural. She wears contact lenses. And when I confronted her, she denied having undergone cosmetic operations,” he added.
The 30-year-old man said he found it was impossible to live with her any more and left their marital house to stay with the family.
“She has deceived me. She didn’t tell me about the operations she did,” he was quoted as adding in his lawsuit.
There has been no ruling yet on his suit from the court.