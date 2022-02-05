Cairo: An Egyptian doctor has taken his own life by jumping from the seventh floor near Cairo after he had contracted COVID-19 three times, local media reported.
The obstetrics-gynecology specialist, aged 66, had fallen into depression for repeatedly catching COVID-19 and suffering from high blood pressure, the reports said.
The bachelor-doctor lived in his seventh-floor apartment along with his 96-year-old father in the Faisal district in the city of Giza near Cairo.
Initial investigations showed that the doctor had felt quite lonely in his last days, stopped going to the workplace and was only visited at home by a domestic helper.
He could not tell his aged father about his problem and as such his feelings of depression deepened, prompting him to get rid of his life, news portal Cairo 24 reported.
There was no immediate comment from police.