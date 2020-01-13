Vehicles of Egyptian Army and police special forces are seen in the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula during a launch of a major assault against militants, in Al Arish, Egypt. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Egypt may resort to “military intervention” to counter Turkey’s potential “invasion” of neighbouring Libya, according to Egypt’s parliament speaker Ali Abu Al Aaal.

Libya’s parliament speaker Aguila Saleh was also present during the parliament session where he slammed the international community for “abandoning the Libyan people halfway in their pursuit of a democratic civilian state.”

Indifference to the Libya crisis allowed militant extremist groups such as Daesh to take over the country.

“Libya is not appealing for aid from anyone, but it is warning against the new impending Ottoman Turkish madness. This is a desperate attempt by a fascist dictatorial regime that has been ruthless against the Turks, Arabs, Kurds and others,” continued Saleh.

“The Libyan people and their national army have the right to combat terrorism and defend their nation against the Turkish invasion,” he vowed.

He asked Egypt’s parliament to oppose Turkey’s moves, “otherwise we might be compelled to invite the Egyptian armed forces to intervene”.

Abu Al Aaal suggested that Fayez Al Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord in Libya’s west, has been overpowered by terrorist groups in Tripoli.

Because of this Al Sarraj turned to Turkey for help, he explained.

The comments came as a truce, brokered by Turkey and Russia, was set to be signed in Moscow on Monday.

The truce arrives at a pivotal moment.

Last week, the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar seized control of Sirte, a strategic coastal city 230 miles east of Tripoli.

The city, dominated by powerful tribes, is the birthplace of late dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was ousted and killed by rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring revolts and NATO intervention.

Fighting in the capital had intensified following the arrival of Russian mercenaries backing the Libyan National Army and the increasing use of drones and warplanes.

Turkey’s parliament last week authorised a troop deployment to aid the Tripoli government, after already having sent drones, armored vehicles and military advisers to bolster the GNA.

Ankara decided to deepen its involvement in Libya after signing a controversial maritime deal with the Tripoli government over oil and gas drilling rights in the Mediterranean Sea.

Qatar, Italy and other nations have also been backing the GNA, while Haftar has received considerable military and diplomatic help from Egypt, Russia and France.