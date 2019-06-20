Cairo: Egypt’s foreign minister on Thursday condemned as “irresponsible” accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.
In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the “repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt,” following Morsi’s death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing. On Wednesday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez denounced as unacceptable comments by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” into Morsi’s death on Monday.
Hafez says Colville’s “politicized and immature” remarks match those from a county exploiting Morsi’s death for political purposes - a likely reference to Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had close ties with Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement, has said he doesn’t believe Morsi died of natural causes.
Morsi, who hailed from the now outlawed Brotherhood, was buried on Tuesday.