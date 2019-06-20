Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo May 8, 2014. Image Credit: REUTERS

Cairo: Egypt’s foreign minister on Thursday condemned as “irresponsible” accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.

In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the “repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt,” following Morsi’s death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing. On Wednesday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez denounced as unacceptable comments by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” into Morsi’s death on Monday.

Hafez says Colville’s “politicized and immature” remarks match those from a county exploiting Morsi’s death for political purposes - a likely reference to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had close ties with Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement, has said he doesn’t believe Morsi died of natural causes.