Cairo: Chunks of meat were seen floating in the Mediterranean Sea off the Egyptian city of Alexandria, prompting moves from local authorities to destroy them to protect the consuming public, local media reported.
The city’s Governor Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al Sharif ordered the meat be destroyed after they were found floating near the beaches of Stanly and Al Saraya, Al Masry Al Youm newspaper said.
A meat container had fallen from a ship, the paper added.
Al Sharif issued strict orders to destroy all collected chunks under tight security and ensure none of them sneaked into the market to protect public health, the report said.
The official also instructed coordination with environmental authorities to remove any pollution resulting from the the incident and take legal action against the source of contamination.
There were no further details about the vessel or its total meat shipment.