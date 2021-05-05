Jeddah: Turkey and Egypt on Thursday agreed to form joint committees to hold regular meetings in their efforts to end an 8-year dispute following the overthrow of late Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
The move comes at the conclusion of two-day political consultations in Cairo on Thursday as part of a push to mend ties.
The discussions focused on the necessary steps to the normalisation of relations between the two countries.
During the meetings, Cairo asked Ankara to acknowledge the June 3 revolution in order to normalise their ties.
Turkey and Egypt have been at odds in the last 13 years over their conflicting positions on the Muslim Brotherhood, the war in Libya, and maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.