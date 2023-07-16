Cairo: Two people were killed and nine others injured Sunday after an eight-storey building collapsed north of the Egyptian capital, local media.
Rescue teams were searching for survivors or victims under the rubble in the collapse that occurred in the Rosetta city, around 260 kilometres north of Cairo.
The two fatalities were a man aged 38 years and a 10-month-baby, Al Masry Al Youm newspaper said.
Security forces set up a cordon around the site as civil defence personnel were removing the debris.
The cause of the collapse is not known yet.
Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt due to lack of maintenance, unlicensed construction and lax enforcement of regulations.
Last month, a 13-floor building tumbled down in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria, leaving 10 people dead, according to media reports.
In recent years, the Egyptian government has cracked down on informal housing and tightened construction codes across the country of over 100 million people.