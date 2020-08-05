Dubai: Beirut is reeling from a night of terror that saw two explosions in the capital city of Lebanon. And yet, its citizens are finding little ways to cope with a disaster that came swiftly and suddenly on a Tuesday evening. In one case, a little old lady sat by her piano, playing "Auld Lang Syne”, as her family members sorted through the broken window panes, upturned furniture and general destruction of the previous night.
The current death toll stands at 135; at least 80 are missing and 5,000 are hurt, say officials.
But even as worry etched lines on her forehead, this grandmother continued her pitch-perfect playing. Her granddaughter was quoted by ABC News as saying the woman was "pushing through her pain" in a moment she described as "beauty from ashes."