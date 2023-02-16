Dubai: Six people have been killed, including five Palestinians, and three others injured in a two-vehicle collision in Ismailia city in north-eastern Egypt, on Thursday morning, local media reported.
The victims were on their way back to the Gaza Strip when their vehicle collided with a truck while they were travelling on the Ismailia-Cairo Road in Al Manif area at the entrance to the city of Ismailia.
According to media reports, the accident occurred when the Palestinian passengers were heading to the Rafah crossing. The victims and the injured were transferred to Ismailia Emergency Hospital.
The victims were from Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al Louh.
Al Louh directed the embassy’s representative in Ismailia to complete all necessary procedures for the transfer of the victims’ bodies to the Gaza Strip, as well as to check on the injured and follow up their treatment in Egyptian hospitals.