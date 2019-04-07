Saturday witnessed one of the largest turnouts in more than three months of protests calling on President Omar Al Bashir to resign. Sarah Abdul-Jaleel, a spokeswoman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, told The Associated Press four people were killed in Khartoum when security forces tried to disperse crowds approaching the military’s headquarters. She said another protester was killed in the neighbouring city of Omdurman. The state-run SUNA news agency quoted police spokesman General Hashem Abdul-Rahim as saying that one person was killed “during disturbances in Omdurman”.