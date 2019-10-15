4th student was injured in the crash blamed on high speed

Cairo: Three university students were killed when their car exploded on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, security sources.

The explosion occurred after the driver lost control of the car and hit a roadside concrete block and a lamppost in the suburban town of Al Shorouk, the sources added. The collision caused the car’s fuel tank to explode. A fourth student, who was also in the car, was injured and helped to get out by locals, according to the sources.

The accident is believed to have resulted from high speed.

Egypt has one of the world’s top road accident records mainly due to reckless driving, ill-kept vehicles and poor condition of roads.