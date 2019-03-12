A Lion Air Boeing 737-800 plane prepares to land at the Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta [Illustrative image]. Image Credit: Reuters

Jakarta: Indonesia's Lion Air, one of the biggest customers of Boeing Co.'s 737 Max plane, is suspending delivery of four of the jets it had on order for this year after the second fatal accident involving the model in five months.

Lion Air is also in talks with the plane maker about the shipping schedule, director Daniel Putut said at an event in Jakarta Tuesday. The decision comes after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 became the second 737 Max involved in a fatal crash, with one of Lion Air's own 737 Max planes crashing in October, killing all 189 people on board.