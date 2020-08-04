1 of 8
VACCINE HAPPENING SOON? A COVID-19 shot could very well happen "soon", say experts. In India, several vaccine candidates are being developed by a number of homegrown biotech firms, including the Serum Institute of Inda (SII), Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Biological E, Indian Immunologicals and Zydus Cadila. The companies are either developing their own vaccine or have partnerships with other pharmaceutical giants. The Drugs Controller General of India is the authority responsible for approving a vaccine. India is home to a number of vaccine makers, both big and small. They make hundreds of millions of doses against polio, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, BCG, measles, mumps and rubella, among other diseases.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 8
NOD FOR HUMAN TRIALS: On August 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 8
VACCINE CHEAPER THAN WATER BOTTLE: On August 4, 2020, Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech's managing director, vowed to supply Covaxin to the whole world, at a cost "less than a water bottle."
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 8
INACTIVATED VIRUS PLATFORM: The Clinical Trials Registry – India website states that Bharat Biotech will administer their COVID-19 shot, called Covaxin, on Day 0 and Day 14 of the trial. Bharat is using the inactivated virus vaccine platform, involving a heat-killed or dead virus that is used to generate an immune response. In the past, the company has also used this vaccine type to produce jabs for rabies, Japanese encephalitis and rotavirus.
Image Credit: Gulf News
5 of 8
PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS: On Tuesday (August 4, 2020), Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), claimed that vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila Pharma have finished Phase-I Trials and will "soon" begin Phase II. India's Department of Biotechnology has funded Zydus Cadila's vaccine. The company had conducted pre-clinical studies on animals prior to Phase-I studies, which found an immune response in mice, rats, pigs and rabbits.
Image Credit: Gulf News
6 of 8
Image Credit: Gulf News
7 of 8
Image Credit: Gulf News
8 of 8
Image Credit: Gulf News /FDA