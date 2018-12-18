Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the US Senate’s recent vote and against anyone attempting to undermine Saudi Arabia’s position and its regional status.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry also reiterated the UAE’s rejection of interference in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs and targeting of its leadership under any pretext. It also voiced its rejection of any unfounded allegations and accusations, and all attempts that would harm Saudi Arabia’s crucial role in the region’s security and its status at the Arab, Islamic and international levels.
The ministry underlined the UAE’s firm support for Saudi Arabia in its efforts to confront extremism and terrorism, and emphasised the importance of international action to promote peace and stability around the world.
It highlighted Saudi Arabia’s contribution to leading international efforts to combat terrorism that helped protect lives of innocent people around the world. This was possible due to the kingdom’s setting up of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) and its active participation in the international coalition to fight Daesh under the US leadership.
The ministry also referred to the Kingdom’s firm stance, along with the US, to fight Iran’s negative activities, carried out through its allies and agents, to destabilise the region.