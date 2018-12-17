Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Sunday rejected as “interference” a US Senate resolution to end American military support for the war in Yemen, and another holding its crown prince responsible for the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi.
affirms a total rejection of any interference in its internal affairs“The kingdom condemns the latest position of the US Senate that was built on untrue allegations and affirms a total rejection of any interference in its internal affairs,” the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on the official Saudi Press Agency.
Though largely symbolic, the US Senate vote on Thursday dealt a fresh warning to President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly signalled his backing for Saudi Arabia.
On the Yemen measure, which more broadly attacks the president’s prerogative to launch military actions, 49 Democrats or their allies voted in favour, along with seven Republicans, while another three Republicans abstained.
Then, in a voice vote with no opposition, the Senate also approved a resolution condemning Khashoggi’s murder and calling Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman “responsible” for it.
The resolutions cannot be debated in the House of Representatives before January, and would likely be vetoed in any case by Trump.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.