Anwar Gargash Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sunday said that the sentences issued by Saudi Arabia in relation to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi reaffirm the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in complete transparency and fairness.

The verdicts also emphasize Saudi Arabia’s keenness to hold all those involved in this case accountable based on systematic procedures characterized by clarity, credibility and in a manner that guarantees all parties their legal rights, the ministry added.

Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said that the Kingdom's handling of the trial of those involved in the murder case reiterates the independence, integrity and efficiency of the Saudi judiciary.