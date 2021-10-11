Dubai: A Saudi man has built a plane in his house in Jeddah to fulfil his son’s dream of becoming a pilot, local media reported.
Mohammed Bilal Khoutani said: “My son told me about his wish of becoming a pilot. I thought of an idea to help make his dream come true. The idea of building a plane came to my mind to help my son train on the ground.”
Khoutani did a lot of research on how he could design and build a plane. He read a lot and watched videos on how to construct an aircraft.
Khoutani learnt about its components and parts and how they are put together before buying the materials and equipment needed.
“It took me almost three years to finish building my son’s plane. I first spent months in designing the plane before buying its components from outside and then putting them together,” Khoutani said.
He said the design of the aircraft took a long time because he faced difficulties in providing materials such as engine and insulation materials and paints, which he had to import.
Khoutani outlined the stages of the construction process, starting from the conceptual design and its implementation, putting together the parts and building the electrical bits such as steering, engine, counters, brakes, struts and others.
The plane does not fly but it is good enough for his son to get trained before joining an aviation college to make his dream a reality and become a pilot.