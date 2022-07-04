Dubai: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Monday approved the allocation of 20 billion riyals to face the fallout of the rising global prices, state news agency SPA reported.
Half of the allocated money (10 billion riyals) will go to the beneficiaries of the Social Security and Account Citizen programmes.
The proposal was submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support Saudi citizens and help them cope with the rising prices.
Under the royal allocation, 2 billion riyals will go to the beneficiaries of the Social Security Programme as an additional salary will be given to the eligible citizens.
An allocation of 8 billion riyals will go to the beneficiaries of the Account Citizen Programme.