Cairo: A tragic incident claimed the lives of a prominent medical researcher and his two-year-old son who were on a family visit to Switzerland.

Dr. Abdullah Al Enazi, renowned for his work as head of the research unit at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz for Health Sciences’ Applied Medical Sciences Faculty, died while attempting to rescue his son who had slipped into a waterfall south of the Swiss Alps.

Dr. Al Enazi, also a respected professor of respiratory therapy at the university, and his young child lost their lives in the incident.

His wife and daughter, who witnessed the heartbreaking event, recounted the harrowing moments as they unfolded before them. Swiss authorities launched a massive search operation, leading to the recovery of Dr. Al Enazi’s body while efforts continue to find his son.

The bereaved wife, Fatma Al Enazi, shared that the day of the tragedy began unexpectedly, with her husband’s insistence on visiting the falls, located just a short drive from their residence.

Despite her initial reservations, Fatma ensured the location was safe for children before they set off, Akhbar24 reported. Tragically, while enjoying the scenery and capturing photos, their young son lost his footing and fell into the water, followed by his father in a desperate attempt to save him.

Overcome with grief, Fatma and her daughter screamed for help from others present at the scene. Amer Al Enazi, Dr. Al Enazi’s brother, recalled how someone at the site contacted the Saudi embassy in Switzerland to report the incident.