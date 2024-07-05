Mumbai : Several fans, who gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, were injured and some faced trouble breathing on Thursday, according to Mumbai police.

Rishab Mahesh Yadav, a supporter at the victory parade, said he slipped in the crowd and lost consciousness. "The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mismanagement. The police were also not alert," he told ANI.

Ravi Solanki, who was caught in the area while returning from work, made a similar allegation.

"The crowd kept growing, and the police were not managing the situation. People began shouting, and some fell on each other. It was very disorganized with no one to control the crowd. This occurred between 8:15-8:45 pm," Solanki said.

Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive.

Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team. Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans.

The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the victory parade, which started at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday evening.