The Proton Therapy Center, the first highly advanced medical facility in the MENA region, has been launched in Saudi Arabia. Situated at King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, this centre represents the MENA region's pioneering use of Proton Therapy in cancer treatment. Expected to receive its first patient by the end of 2023 in the second cluster of King Fahad Medical City, it aims not only to deliver cutting-edge medical care but also to significantly enhance medical tourism in Saudi Arabia.
What is Proton therapy?
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy that employs protons instead of X-rays to painlessly eliminate cancer cells. It is hailed as one of the most significant projects within the healthcare sector, offering hope to cancer patients.
Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Jalajel, Saudi Minister of Health, officially announced the centre's launch during a conference held on the sidelines of the recent Global Health Exhibition.
Proton therapy outshines other radiotherapy methods as it can precisely target the tumour with a high dose while sparing surrounding organs, thereby accelerating the recovery process. This therapy is commonly used to treat various types of cancer, including those in children, as well as eye, head and neck, brain, prostate, and spinal cancer.
Aya Boye is an intern with Gulf News