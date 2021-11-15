Dubai: A surgeon has been convicted of medical malpractice and fined 100,000 riyals for causing the death of a Saudi woman after he conducted a sleeve gastrectomy surgery on her three years ago.
The 30-year-old victim died due to complications following the operation, which was conducted at a private medical facility in Taif city, western Saudi Arabia.
The family filed a legal case, asking for holding the doctor liable for his malpractice and for blood money (diya) in compensation.
The Sharia Health Authority in Taif formed a medical committee, which found the surgeon guilty of negligence and malpractice that led to the woman’s death.
Seraj Al Humaidan, spokesperson of the authority, said the surgeon was also ordered to pay half the blood money to the victim’s family.
During the operation, the surgeon was supposed to remove part of the victim’s stomach and join the remaining portions together to make a new banana-sized stomach or sleeve.
Al Humaidan said the doctor committed malpractice while operating upon the woman, leading to internal bleeding that caused her death.
“We also issued a decision shutting down the medical facility where the surgery was conducted, as gag operations permit is not given to private medical facilities in the governorate,” he added.