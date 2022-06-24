Cairo: Saudi Arabia has set a cap on energy drinks allowed with passengers arriving in the kingdom, a local newspaper has reported.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced that a maximum of 10 litres of these drinks are allowed per individual arriving in Saudi Arabia, according to Okaz newspaper.
ZATCA defined energy drinks as any drink marketed or sold as containing stimulant substances providing mental or physical stimulations and comprising, among others, caffeine and taurine. Classified among energy drinks any concentrates, gels and extracts that can be converted into energy drinks.
In mid- 2017, Saudi Arabia started levying selective taxes of 50 per cent on soft drinks and 100 per cent on energy drinks and tobacco products in a step aimed to discourage their consumption and promote healthy food habits.