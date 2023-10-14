Saudi Arabia sees a surge in twin births in 2022

Dubai: Saudi Arabia witnessed a notable number of twin births last year, with a total of 16,160 twins being born in 2022, as per the data unveiled by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
The report shed light on the birth statistics across various regions of the Kingdom, registering a total of 417,155 births during the said year.
The capital, Riyadh, led the tally with 96,619 births, including 92,253 single births, 4,140 twin births, and a further 226 instances of triplets or more.
Following closely, the Mecca region reported a total of 82,135 births, wherein 78,881 were single births, 3,092 were twin births, and 162 were categorized as triplets or more births.
The birth data from other regions also presented a similar pattern with the Medina region recording 31,894 births, the southern Asir region with 32,008 births, and the Jazan region registering 21,498 births. The detailed distribution included single births, twin births, and births of triplets or more.
Al Qassim and Tabuk regions reported a total of 19,714 and 15,658 births respectively, with a portion of these being twin births and births of triplets or more.
Other regions like Baha, Najran, Hail, Al Jouf, and the Northern Border region also contributed to the cumulative birth count, each with their share of twin births and triplets or more births.