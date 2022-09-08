Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested a man for impersonating a health practitioner and posting videos on social media claiming to be a doctor, local media reported.
He was referred to the Public Prosecution after he was found involved in posting video clips on social media, claiming to treat patients, as well as misleading patients and those in need of treatment.
Preliminary investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution revealed that the suspect created accounts through social media platforms and posted misleading medical information. Investigations also showed that he does not have academic qualifications in any medical specialty or licence to practicing medicine.
Charges levelled against the man included publishing content on social media that includes his claim to provide treatment services, which is the work of a health practitioner, and that is without a license from the competent authority. He was also found violating the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions and its executive regulations, and the laws against financial fraud, breach of trust and information crimes.