Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested 271 nationals and expatriates on corruption charges, in a recent crackdown in the Kingdom, local media reported.
The kingdom's Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) is also investigating 639 others, both Saudis and expatriates, for administrative corruption and other crimes.
The suspects include high-profile officials and government employees in the ministries of Defence, Interior, National Guards and Human Resources and Social Development.
The arrested suspects are charged with accepting bribes, abuse of power and forgery. They were arrested after Nazaha carried out 10,392 raids and a series of intensive investigations.
The authority urged the public to report suspicious administrative and financial transactions either by calling toll free No.980, or by email: 980@nazaha.gov.sa, or by fax:0114420057.