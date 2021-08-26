Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State and Acting Foreign Minister, Dr Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban, and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met in the Saudi city of Neom on Wednesday.
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The meeting witnessed the signing of the amended protocol for the establishment of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, co-chaired by Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman and the Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and includes the membership of high-ranking officials from the two countries.
The Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council constitutes a mechanism to advance bilateral relations and the partnership of the two countries to broader horizons in a way that achieves the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, and meets the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries to achieve the interests of their peoples.