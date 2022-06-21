Dubai: Oman will witness the longest day of the year today (Tuesday), with 13 hours of daylight, while thunderstorms associated with the downward winds and hail are predicted over some parts of the Sultanate.
Today will be the longest day of the year, known as the summer solstice, according to a weather report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The sun rose over Muscat at 5.19am, and will set at 6.54pm, after 13 hours and 35 minutes.
Some parts of the Sultanate will witness thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds and hail. There is a possibility of the formation of cumulus clouds and thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds and hail on the Al Hajar Mountains and the neighbouring Wilayats.
Cumulus clouds may extend towards the desert areas in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah during the evening, Oman Meteorology department said in a statement.
Over Salalah in the south, sunrise was at 5.51 am, and sun will set 13 hours and eight minutes later, at 6.59pm. Most parts of Oman will have clear and sunny skies with some scattered clouds, but the weather will be dry, according to the weather report released by the CAA.
However, it will be cloudy over the Dhofar governorate and its adjoining areas that are already affected by the monsoon, the report said.
The report said that there was a “chance of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates, as well as dusty winds over deserts and open areas.
On Wednesday, areas overlooked by the Hajar Mountains are likely to witness some rain as there is a chance of convective clouds over Al Hajar Mountains toward afternoon with chances of rain and occasional thundershowers.