Dubai: A traffic chaos has been reported in Oman’s capital Muscat late last night, following road blockade by a number of people, local media reported.
The Royal Oman Police intervened and arrested several people for obstructing traffic. It is not yet known why the people were obstructing traffic, but authorities said they are investigating the incident.
In a statement issued last night, Omani police said it will take legal action against those arrested. “The Muscat Governorate Police Command arrested some people for their wrong behaviour that affected the smooth flow of traffic. Legal action will be taken against them,” ROP said in the statement.