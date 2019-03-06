Dubai - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a four-nation tour int he Gulf, has said his country is working on strengthening ties with the GCC in various sectors. Lavrov is slated to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, at a joint press conference in Kuwait City with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Lavrov said Saudi Arabia sees a necessity in forming a constitutional committee in Syria as soon as possible. He also noted the world community is making delivering aid to Syria conditional on a political solution. Al Sabah, meanwhile, said Syria should be reintegrated into the Arab fold, and called for a quick political solution in the war-torn country.