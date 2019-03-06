Dubai - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a four-nation tour int he Gulf, has said his country is working on strengthening ties with the GCC in various sectors. Lavrov is slated to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, at a joint press conference in Kuwait City with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Lavrov said Saudi Arabia sees a necessity in forming a constitutional committee in Syria as soon as possible. He also noted the world community is making delivering aid to Syria conditional on a political solution. Al Sabah, meanwhile, said Syria should be reintegrated into the Arab fold, and called for a quick political solution in the war-torn country.
Lavrov also said Moscow was looking forward to more details about America’s plan for peace in the region, and is in communication with Washington to reduce further escalation in Syria.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it was too early to restore diplomatic ties with Syria or reinstate Damascus into the Arab League without progress on a political process to end the eight-year war.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir also said Riyadh, which backed rebels fighting President Bashar Al Assad, would not take part in any reconstruction efforts before stability is restored in Syria.