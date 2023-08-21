Dubai: Badr Al Tayyar, a prominent Kuwaiti actor, died on Monday following a prolonged fight with illness.
Born on October 4, 1951, Al Tayyar faced a sudden health setback that led to his admission to the intensive care unit at Farwaniya Hospital. An esteemed member of the Arab Theatre Troupe since 1978, Al Tayyar’s journey commenced with the play “Noura,” directed by the late Fouad Al Shatti.
Over the span of almost four decades, he appeared on stage and screen, collaborating with iconic figures from the Gulf and the wider Arab region. Among his illustrious peers were Abdul Hussein Abdul Reda, Saad Al Faraj, Hayat Al Fahd, Suad Abdullah, Khaled Al Nafisi, Ghanem Al Saleh, Dawood Hussein, and Hassan Al Balam.
Throughout his career, Al Tayyar took on multiple administrative and technical roles within the Arab theatre troupe. However, in recent times, his health issues, including deteriorating vision and hearing as well as kidney failure, have influenced his decision to step back from the limelight.
Despite these challenges and his eventual withdrawal from active performance, his significant contributions did not go unrecognised. He was honoured at the Kuwait Theatre Festival for the myriad comedic roles he played throughout his illustrious career.