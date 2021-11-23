It new move will grant more freedom of movement to business owners, and eligible investors will not come under the Public Authority for Manpower's jurisdiction. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expats residing in Kuwait might soon get a long-term residency visas ranging from 5 to 15 years, local media reported.

Al Qabas newspaper quoted an official source as saying that Kuwait is currently mulling the rollout of a new visa scheme to grant expat investors, owners of businesses, commercial projects and CEOs long-term residency visas, similar to those being granted in other GCC countries like the UAE.

The source said the government intends to amend the residency and work permit systems to diversify the forms of visas granted in the country, without the need for the sponsorship system. However, this will be limited to some expats who can exceptionally support the national economy.

The source added that authorities have initiated practical steps and identified potential beneficiaries. The expected change will mean that those granted long-term visas will no longer have to rely on the kafala (sponsorship) system. They will add to the country’s attrativeness to foreign workers, and increase economic diversification.

It will also grant more freedom of movement to business owners, and eligible investors will not come under the Public Authority for Manpower's jurisdiction.