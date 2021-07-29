Kuwait City: More than 180,000 expats working across different sectors have been vaccinated since Kuwait’s Ministry of Health began its mobile unit vaccination campaign in April, local media reported quoting health officials.
The mobile vaccination units were used to inoculate workers operating in supermarkets, mosques, shopping malls, restaurants, farms and transportation and construction companies.
By creating the mobile units, the Ministry of Health is able to travel to people’s places of work or set up makeshift vaccination centres across the country.
According to the Ministry of Health, the next mobile unit vaccination campaign will target cleaners contracted by Kuwait’s Municipality.
New vaccination centres
Dr Buthayna Al Mudhaf, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health, stated that around 95,000 to 100,000 people are being vaccinated daily across all vaccination centres.
The announcement comes a few days after a new vaccination centre was opened in the densely populated area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh. Al Mudhaf said that the new centre, located in a gym, has the capacity to accommodate 6,000 people a day.
There are currently 32 vaccination centres located around Kuwait, one of which is a drive-through vaccination centre located on the Southern Island of the Al Jaber Causeway Bridge.
So far, Kuwait is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and is expected to receive a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon.