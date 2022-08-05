Cairo: A Kuwaiti woman, who was wrongfully sued for 31 years, has been awarded KD5,001 ($16,303) in compensation, a local newspaper has said.
The compensation ruling was issued by a Kuwaiti court ordering a lawyer’s office to pay damages to the woman in return for moral and financial harm she had suffered due to the wrong judicial notices targeting her over those years, Al Anba added.
The woman was the target of litigation due to a namesake, her lawyer said.
“My client’s name was mistakenly involved in several lawsuits filed by the lawyer’s office on behalf of others who were demanding large money in a civil dispute,” lawyer Nahes Al Enazi told Al Anba.
The lawyer added that he would request government agencies concerned to remove his client’s name from an electronic portal linked to the Ministry of Justice.
It was not clear if the compensation verdict will be challenged.