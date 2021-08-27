Cairo: Kuwaiti police arrested a citizen who had stabbed and injured three Bangladeshi expatriates following a quarrel, a local newspaper has reported.
The attacker appeared abnormal as he stabbed the three inside an apartment block in the area of Abu Halifa in south Kuwait, added Al Rai newspaper.
Alerted about the incident, police went to the building, where the four are residing. The Kuwaiti man stabbed the three, inflicting minor wounds on them, the paper said.
“The citizen, who was found to be in an abnormal condition was brought under control,” a security source said.
The four persons involved in the brawl were taken to investigations, which showed that the Kuwaiti was at odds with one of them for an unspecified reason and the two others stepped in, the source added.
The four are kept in police custody pending further questioning.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.8 million people mostly foreigners, have recently seen a series of violence incidents.
Earlier this week, a Kuwaiti man shot dead his mother-in-law with a Kalashnikov rifle after chasing her and his wife in his car.