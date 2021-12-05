A Kuwaiti man collapsed when he came to know that he was officially registered in government records as a 'dead person' for nearly 25 years. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: A Kuwaiti man collapsed when he came to know that he was officially registered in government records as a 'dead person' for nearly 25 years, Kuwaiti media reported.

According to Al Rai newspaper, Abdul Mohsen Al Eidi said that he had the general Power of Attorney of his wife since 1992 and wanted to appoint a lawyer to plead on her behalf in a private case. As she was old and sick, he went to the Qurain Service Centre and approached a Ministry of Justice employee. I gave her the general Power of Attorney and was waiting for her call as she had to check its validity, given that it was issued 20 years ago.

“I waited for about 20 minutes, then the employee asked for my civil ID and checked it several times with signs of shock on her face. When enquired, she said: Uncle, are you sure that you are Abdul Mohsen? I told her: Yes! I am the same person in the ID standing right in front of you. Then surprisingly she said, how come you are standing in front of me while you have been registered as dead for 25 years?” the Kuwaiti man said.

“I was completely shocked to hear that and fell to the ground. Soon after realizing what she just said I asked: How come I am dead while I am still alive in front of you? How did I die in the Ministry of Justice records while the Public Authority for Civil Information gave me a certificate four months ago directed to the Ministry of Commerce?”

The Ministry of Justice employee then asked me to bring my wife to appoint a lawyer, in addition to getting my status changed from a dead person to alive.