Dubai: Kuwait has announced it is resuming commercial flights with nine African countries after a hiatus over the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant, local media reported.
In a statement following the regular cabinet meeting, Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Foreign Minister, said the government has instructed relevant state bodies to resume commercial flights with South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, and Malawi.
The cabinet stressed that all relevant preventive measures set by the coronavirus emergency committee have to be strictly observed.
On November 28, Kuwait suspended flights to the nine African countries, where the Omicron variant was detected.
Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser revealed that the government has eased quarantine measures to vaccinated arrivals to Kuwait.
As of Tuesday, January 18, fully vaccinated arrivals can avoid the seven-day quarantine if they have undergone a PCR test upon entering the country and the result was negative, the minister said.
The cabinet also urged citizens and residents to abide by all coronavirus preventive measures and not to hesitate to take the booster dose of the vaccine to help stop the spread of the virus.