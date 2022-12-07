Cairo: A policeman in Kuwait has been caught taking drugs while on duty, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The suspect, working at a police station in Hawalli governorate south of Kuwait City, had also an amount of drugs and tools for taking the stuff in his possession, according to Al Anba.
Personnel at the station had suspected the man, with a rank of lance corporal, after he had recently displayed symptoms of fatigue and frequent absence, a security source was quoted by the paper.
Earlier this week, the man appeared at the workplace showing signs of drug taking.
“His colleagues overpowered him. On searching him, they found drug substances in his possession,” the source added.
He along with the seized stuff had been referred to the country’s anti-drug agency.
Around 144 people died last year in Kuwait due to drug overdoses, Al Qabas newspaper reported in September, quoting security sources.
Kuwaitis accounted for 61 per cent of the deaths and the rest were foreigners.
Males, meanwhile, made up 92 per cent of the facilities while the remaining 8 per cent were females.
Kuwait arrested 3,000 people in drug-related cases and seized record amounts of narcotics last year, Al Qabas also reported.