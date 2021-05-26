Cairo: An Indonesian nurse has been arrested in Kuwait for embezzling COVID-19 vaccine, a local newspaper reported, terming it as an unprecedented case.
The suspect had allegedly provided the shots to two female compatriots residing with her in Kuwait, according to Al Anba newspaper.
A case of embezzlement has been filed against the nurse whose age or workplace was not disclosed. There was no comment from Kuwaiti authorities.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.7 million population, initiated mass vaccination in December. More than 1.8 million doses have since been administered until May 16, according to health estimates.
Kuwait has recently accelerated vaccinations to inoculate as many people as possible to achieve herd immunity within the next few months.
As part of the vaccination efforts, authorities have launched a mobile campaign to give the jabs to workers who have direct contact with the public.
In an effort to speed up the process, the Ministry of Health has added a section on the online registration form for food and beverage sector workers, and has urged those who have not signed up yet to register for the jabs.
The latest stretch of the drive is now focusing on workers in saloons, health centres and barbershops.